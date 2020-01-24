Durban - The National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has issued a directive for KZN police to launch a manhunt for the suspects following the fatal shooting of an off-duty policeman on Thursday evening.
The captain who was stationed at Mariannhill Public Order Policing Unit was gunned down in Pinetown just after 6:30pm.
It is reported that the 55-year-old was walking home from a local store when he came under attack.
"Neighbours who had heard gunshots went outside to investigate and that is when they noticed a white Toyota double cab with tinted windows speeding off.
"The captain was found with all his personal belongings on him including his cellphone, wallet and service pistol, therefore, ruling out robbery as a motive for his killing," said national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo.