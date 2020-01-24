Police commissioner orders manhunt for Pinetown cop killer









National police commissioner General Khehla Sithole File picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - The National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has issued a directive for KZN police to launch a manhunt for the suspects following the fatal shooting of an off-duty policeman on Thursday evening. The captain who was stationed at Mariannhill Public Order Policing Unit was gunned down in Pinetown just after 6:30pm. It is reported that the 55-year-old was walking home from a local store when he came under attack. "Neighbours who had heard gunshots went outside to investigate and that is when they noticed a white Toyota double cab with tinted windows speeding off. "The captain was found with all his personal belongings on him including his cellphone, wallet and service pistol, therefore, ruling out robbery as a motive for his killing," said national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

A case of murder has been opened..

Sitole has further urged the investigators to ensure that no stone is left unturned in ensuring that the suspects behind this incident are found and brought to book.

"I have instructed the implementation of the 72-hour activation plan in a bid to ensure that we mobilise all our resources to ensure that those who are behind this callous act are dealt with in terms of the law. All necessary role players have been deployed to handle this case to effect arrests".

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects, is urged to report to the police by calling the crime stop number 08600 10111 or by giving a tip-off on the MySAPS app. Callers are reminded that they may remain anonymous.

Meanwhile a police officer who was shot will pursuing suspected robbers in Berea earlier today has succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

