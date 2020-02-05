Police confirm New West Secondary pupil is out on bail for alleged hijacking









Parents meet outside New West Secondary School demanding the removal of a pupil. Janine Moodley Durban - A week after parents protested outside New West Secondary asking for the removal of a pupil allegedly linked to hijacking, police confirmed that there was a criminal case opened. This week KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the pupil was among five suspects, aged between 17 and 18, who had been arrested by for carjacking on August 1, 2019. “The complainant alleged he was at Ashcastle in Newlands West when he was robbed and hijacked by the suspects.” The pupil is said to be out on bail. The 19-year-old, who is repeating Grade 11 at New West Secondary is also allegedly robbed a fellow pupil at knifepoint last year and has been accused of bullying.

Last week, parents protested outside the school and signed a memorandum.

Viresh Bhana, chairperson of the school governing body (SGB), said the matter was brought before its disciplinary tribunal last year.

At the hearing, the teenager’s mother requested he complete the 2019 academic year and she would transfer him to another school.

But last Monday, his father allegedly insisted the teenager continue his studies at the school and took his son to the classroom. “He threatened he would kill anyone who tried to remove the pupil.”

Bhana said when the principal tried to intervene, the parent allegedly physically and verbally abused him.

When the principal notified the department about the incident, an official instructed him to keep the child at the school.

In the memorandum, addressed to the MEC of Education, the parents said they were cognisant that education could not be denied to pupils between the ages of 7 and 15, but in this case, the pupil was 19.

“We agree the school must concentrate on their business of teaching and pupils must learn, but the question begs, how is that possible if the environment for such is not conducive?”

The letter continued to list grievances against the pupil, including the alleged hijacking, robbery and bullying of other pupils. It said the official who insisted the child be kept at the school violated the admission policy by insisting on non-procedural admission.

“We take the safety of our children very seriously and we demand that he is removed from this school and placed at a school near his residence or at a TVET college with immediate effect,” said the memorandum.

It was handed to district officials at a meeting with the school’s management on Monday.

Vee Gani, chairperson of the KZN Parents Association, who was present at the meeting, said a school could not be held ransom by one child.

“We can’t have a school run by thugs. While we respect the rights of the child, we have to respect the right of safety to the other hundreds of children learning at the school.”

Pravesh Naipal, a parent, said: “We don’t want our children’s lives to be threatened by thugs who are operating in the school. A thug in school today is a thug in school tomorrow.”

Another parent added: “Pupils are not searched and who knows what weapons are being carried into the school. My child’s life is at risk and the department is doing nothing.”

A third parent said it was unacceptable her child be exposed to danger at school.

Thirona Moodley, the provincial chief executive for the National Professional Teacher’s Organisation of SA KZN, said the pupil was of an age where he should be held criminally liable for his behaviour. “The pupil must be placed at a school located in his area of residence. The child is currently not registered at New West Secondary as the parents transferred him out of the school.”

Kwazi Mthethwa, spokesperson for the department, said the school should focus on teaching and the pupils on learning. “It is the start of the new academic year. Let us respect school policies and focus on teaching.”

