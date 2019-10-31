Police confirm Pinetown shooting was an attempted hijacking









Police have confirmed the Pinetown shooting was an attempted hijacking. Picture: Netcare 911 Durban - Police have confirmed that the woman shot in Pinetown on Wednesday evening was a case of an attempted hijacking. According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala the victim was approached by an armed suspect who demanded her vehicle just before 8pm in Bamboo Lane, Pinetown. "She was shot on the left side of the chest and was taken to hospital," said Gwala. She said a case of attempted murder has been opened in Pinetown SAPS and no arrests had been made. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 the victim was shot in her left breast.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a 40-year-old female had just entered her vehicle when it was alleged an adult male walked passed firing a round towards her direction from the left side of the vehicle."

"The patient was treated on scene and once stabilised was transported by a private ambulance to hospital for further treatment," said Herbst.

In May this year a prominent Durban videographer and his wife were shot in an attempted hijacking also in the Pinetown area.

Jonathan Rundle and his wife Karen Rundle of Cowies Hill had arrived on Reading Avenue in Berkshire Downs, New Germany to meet a client when they came under attack by armed men.

Shawn Herbst, a spokesperson for Netcare 911 paramedics, said the Jonathan was shot in his right arm while his wife Karen was shot in the abdomen. She had to be airlifted from the scene because of the extent of her injuries.

