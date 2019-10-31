Durban - Police have confirmed that the woman shot in Pinetown on Wednesday evening was a case of an attempted hijacking.
According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala the victim was approached by an armed suspect who demanded her vehicle just before 8pm in Bamboo Lane, Pinetown.
"She was shot on the left side of the chest and was taken to hospital," said Gwala.
She said a case of attempted murder has been opened in Pinetown SAPS and no arrests had been made.
According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 the victim was shot in her left breast.