Durban - KwaZulu Natal police have confirmed that a man is due to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court for the murder of businesswoman Kavitha Nerputh who was found dead in her car on January 20.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed a man was arrested on Friday and is due to appear in court today.
No other details have been made available at this stage.
The 41-year-old, mother of three, was found dead in her locked Audi SUV at the Alexandra Park in Scottsville.
Mbele said police made the breakthrough at around 19:30pm and had to break the back door of the vehicle to remove the body.