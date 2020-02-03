Police confirm suspect in Kavitha Nerputh's murder due to appear in court









Kavitha Nerputh Picture: Kavo R Photography Durban - KwaZulu Natal police have confirmed that a man is due to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court for the murder of businesswoman Kavitha Nerputh who was found dead in her car on January 20. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed a man was arrested on Friday and is due to appear in court today. No other details have been made available at this stage. The 41-year-old, mother of three, was found dead in her locked Audi SUV at the Alexandra Park in Scottsville. Mbele said police made the breakthrough at around 19:30pm and had to break the back door of the vehicle to remove the body.

A week before her death Nerputh, of Newholmes in Northdale, made contact with POST with regard to a protection order she was trying to obtain.

“I am a victim of cyberbullying. I am a successful businesswoman and people want to create stories about me to defame me,” she told the POST.

“These people are obsessed with me. They are obsessed with destroying me. They want to bring me down in any way they can.”

POST reported that Nerputh's two cellphones and her car keys were missing.

Her handbag, wallet and a diary were found in the car and she still had her jewellery on.

Nerputh made headlines when she forked out a staggering R100 000 for a birthday bash for her 4-year-old daughter in 2017.

She treated 150 children to a carnival-themed party in 2017. She said it was a chance to give back to the community.

POST