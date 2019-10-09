Police hunt for Phoenix pensioner's killers









Durban - Police are still hunting for the suspects who brutally assaulted a Phoenix pensioner during a home invasion resulting in his death. Chandraka Singh, 68, was found lying in a bedroom in his home in Rydalvale on October 3. According to Gareth Naidoo from KZN VIP they were contacted by neighbours for assistance after hearing Singh's faint screams for help. Naidoo said: "When our team arrived at the scene we were unable to gain entry into the home. Reaction officers could hear the pensioner calling for help once again. The door was then broken down for response teams to enter the home and assist the pensioner." Naidoo said the entire house had been ransacked.

"The pensioner was found in the room. He was tied up and severely beaten. We stabilised the victim before taking him to hospital."

Singh died two days later in hospital.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the victim was tied up with an extension cord.

"The victim had sustained a number of injuries including a cut to the mouth, cuts to both his ankles, a broken rib on the left side of his body.

" He was taken to hospital and a case of assault GBH was initially registered. However when the victim succumed to his injuries, police opened a case of murder at Phoenix SAPS."

No arrests have been made.

Gwala urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Phoenix SAPS.

