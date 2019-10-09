Durban - Police are still hunting for the suspects who brutally assaulted a Phoenix pensioner during a home invasion resulting in his death.
Chandraka Singh, 68, was found lying in a bedroom in his home in Rydalvale on October 3.
According to Gareth Naidoo from KZN VIP they were contacted by neighbours for assistance after hearing Singh's faint screams for help.
Naidoo said: "When our team arrived at the scene we were unable to gain entry into the home. Reaction officers could hear the pensioner calling for help once again. The door was then broken down for response teams to enter the home and assist the pensioner."
Naidoo said the entire house had been ransacked.