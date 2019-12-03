Durban - KwaZulu Natal police said they were investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a 5-year-old child who fell from a window in Clairwood on Monday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said:"On 2 December at 15:00, a five-year-old girl allegedly fell from a third floor in a building on Dunn Road in Clairwood. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Montclair police are investigating an inquest and circumstances around the incident."
According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics when paramedics arrived on scene they found the little girl had sustained massive, multiple injuries and has been declared deceased on the scene.
He added circumstances leading up to the child's death were unknown.
A number of children were injured or passed away after falling out of buildings this year.