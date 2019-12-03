Police launch probe after child falls to her death from building









Durban - KwaZulu Natal police said they were investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a 5-year-old child who fell from a window in Clairwood on Monday afternoon. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said:"On 2 December at 15:00, a five-year-old girl allegedly fell from a third floor in a building on Dunn Road in Clairwood. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Montclair police are investigating an inquest and circumstances around the incident." According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics when paramedics arrived on scene they found the little girl had sustained massive, multiple injuries and has been declared deceased on the scene. He added circumstances leading up to the child's death were unknown. A number of children were injured or passed away after falling out of buildings this year.

In February this year a 10-year-old boy died after he fell from a 10-storey building in Pietermaritzburg.

Akeel Jugdeo, a Grade 5 pupil who lived in a flat in East Street, plunged 10-storeys to his death from a bathroom window.

Shortly after a 10-year-old boy was critically injured after falling from a window of a third-floor apartment block in Pietermaritzburg Central.

Then in July a 4-year-old Pietermaritzburg boy was seriously injured after he fell three-storeys at a residence in Westgate, Pietermaritzburg.

In March this year a 6-year-old boy died after he fell out of the sixth floor of Pixley House in the Durban CBD.

The father told The Daily News that circumstances surrounding his only child's death were not known.

