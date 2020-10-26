Police nab alleged drug dealer flushing heroin in toilet

Durban – An Estcourt man who was allegedly caught flushing heroin capsules into the toilet during a drug raid appeared in the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Sherman Ramchand, 34, was arrested by members of the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit during an intelligence driven operation. Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said police received information about a dealer who was about to leave his premises to deliver drugs to his runners. “Police proceeded to his residence in Colita. The suspect was about to leave his house when he saw the police vehicles and ran back into the house. Some of the other drugs recovered. Picture: SAPS “Police entered the premises and caught him flushing heroin capsules into the toilet. He was immediately arrested.”

Mbele said police recovered wet heroin capsules, rock cocaine, mandrax tablets, crystal meth and methcathonone.

“They also recovered R10 000 in cash which is suspected to be the proceeds of drug trade.”

“The suspect was taken to Estcourt police station for detention where he was charged for dealing in drugs.

“The recovered drugs had an estimated street value of more than R90 000. An investigation to check if there are pending drug-related cases against him is continuing.”

A few days ago, in a separate incident, Hluhluwe police officers seized dagga worth R3 million.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Wednesday at 9.15pm, Hluhluwe police officers were following up on information about two vehicles smuggling dagga between Swaziland and Hluhluwe.

Mbele said the officers were led to the N2 freeway at the Phinda turn off where they spotted and stopped two vehicles with six occupants.

“A search was conducted and the two vehicles were found loaded with bags of dagga. The estimated street value of the recovered dagga is R3 million,” said Mbele.

