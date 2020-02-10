Police nab Chatsworth woman with R300 000 worth of drugs in her handbag









Gavel. Durban - A Chatsworth woman arrested with 10 400 heroin capsules in her handbag has been released on bail. Ramiza Mohammed, 30, appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court today. It is alleged that police followed Mohammed to her home in Havenside where she was searched and police found drugs in her bag. She was immediately arrested and charged with possession of drugs. While the State opposed bail, the magistrate released bail was fixed at R5000 bail and the matter was adjourned to June 10 for further investigation.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson, Andrea Naicker said no arrests had been made by today in the R20 million drug bust made in Prospecton last week.

The drugs were recovered a storage facility following a joint operation by SARS customs, Metro police and Hawks.

Police recovered 300 000 mandrax tablets with a street value of about R20 million.

"Investigations are still on-going and there are no new developments."

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said the scourge of drug abuse has to be fought in a multi- faceted manner if we want to win this war.

He was speaking about the recent drug busts in Durban, which included the arrests of alleged drug dealers Yaseen Sheik Mohamed as well as Phoenix couple Claude Mariah, 35, his wife Celestine Mariah, 37 and Dean Dhanny, 27.

Mohamed was arrested with R1million worth of drugs at an apartment in Umhlanga.

Mariah's and Dhanny, were nabbed heroin capsules and gold-plated AK47 and 287 rounds of ammunition.

They are out on R5000 bail

