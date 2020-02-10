Durban - A Chatsworth woman arrested with 10 400 heroin capsules in her handbag has been released on bail.
Ramiza Mohammed, 30, appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court today.
It is alleged that police followed Mohammed to her home in Havenside where she was searched and police found drugs in her bag.
She was immediately arrested and charged with possession of drugs.
While the State opposed bail, the magistrate released bail was fixed at R5000 bail and the matter was adjourned to June 10 for further investigation.