Durban - Police have confirmed an inquest has been opened after the body of a 47-year-old woman was found in her Phoenix home on Saturday.
KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the cause of the death would be investigated, and for now Phoenix SAPS had opened an inquest.
Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA said the woman was found lying face down on her floor in her Foresthaven home by a relative on Saturday at around noon.
The body had been decomposed.
"It was established that a relative grew concerned after she failed to make telephonic contact with the deceased since Wednesday.