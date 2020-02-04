Police open inquest following after woman's decomposed found in Phoenix









The home of where the woman's body was found. Picture: Reaction Unit SA Durban - Police have confirmed an inquest has been opened after the body of a 47-year-old woman was found in her Phoenix home on Saturday. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the cause of the death would be investigated, and for now Phoenix SAPS had opened an inquest. Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA said the woman was found lying face down on her floor in her Foresthaven home by a relative on Saturday at around noon. The body had been decomposed. "It was established that a relative grew concerned after she failed to make telephonic contact with the deceased since Wednesday.

"On Saturday the relative decided to go to the woman's home. On arrival the woman said she peered through the living room window and saw the woman lying face down on the floor. Her body was in a state of decomposition."

Balram said the woman apparently lived alone and according to neighbors the deceased was last seen on Tuesday evening.

Last week the decomposed body of a newborn baby was found on the rooftop of a flat in the Durban Point area.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele Point SAPS are investigating concealment of birth and no arrests have been made.

In September last year two people were arrested after decomposed body was found rolled in a carpet in her Bluff home.

Delores Ireland, 77, was found with her hands tied and showed signs of being strangled

One of the suspects accused of killing her was found dead in the holding cells at Brighton Beach.

