Police probe ‘the cruel and mean’

Durban - THE police have launched an investigation into how a message, detailing Chatsworth’s first known coronavirus patient, was leaked on social media. On Sunday, hours after a Moorton family found out their loved one tested positive for the virus, a message from the station commander, at the Chatsworth SAPS, was allegedly leaked. It is believed that someone informed the station commander. The message had the 47-year-old man’s details, including his address, medical history and a telephone number for a family member. Social media users, believed to be the man’s neighbours, then posted his picture on Facebook. There were also rumours that the man, who worked in construction, had died. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, the national police spokesperson, said a case of crimen injuria was opened at the Chatsworth SAPS.

“The message that was leaked was designed and created for only two senior officials to see,” said Naidoo.

“Somehow the message was leaked and shared on social media. We have already opened a case of crimen injuria and may open another case in terms of the Communication Act and the distribution and circulation of the message. We are investigating to find the source.”

Naidoo said at the moment, the police could not point fingers at the station commander or the two officials as sometimes messages could get intercepted.

He said once the infected resident’s identity was shared on social media, the police subsequently found out that, in the days leading to his hospitalisation, he interacted with neighbours.

“It was a standard operation to cordon off the area once we had information that he was in contact with some neighbours.”

Naidoo added that it was upsetting that the community reacted the way they did towards the family.

“People need to understand anybody can contract the virus.

“They can’t threaten and intimidate the man’s family. They should be working together to support and protect the man and his family. By threatening them and spreading rumours, it won’t solve anything.”

The infected patient, who cannot be named to protect his identity, was transferred from the RK Khan Hospital to Grey’s Hospital, in Pietermaritzburg, on Monday, where he is on a ventilator.

His nephew said his uncle told him last week that he had a fever, a sore throat and a cough.

He took his uncle to the GP last Wednesday and the doctor suspected he had the virus. The man was referred to the RK Khan Hospital.

“I gave the nurses the note and we waited in the car park for them to fetch my uncle. We were taken to general casualty, where we waited from 3pm to 11pm, until he was admitted.”

During this time, a number of other patients were also in the casualty ward.

On Sunday, the man’s results revealed he tested positive.

On the same day, the information was leaked that a resident in Moorton had tested positive. People gathered outside his home and watched as the police cordoned off the area.

Sham Dhanpal, who lives in Moorton, said the residents only dispersed after the police instructed them to leave.

“There was nothing for the people to see but they were acting like they could see the virus with their own eyes.”

Daryl Naidu, another resident, said he was hurt by the community’s behaviour.

“No one is to blame for what happened. It’s unfair for the community to react the way they did. Yes, I understand people are shocked and afraid but it does not mean they can stand outside the house and watch.”

He said the man was helpful and caring. “If anyone needed help, he was there. If it was to paint or even repair something at the home, he would be the first to lend a hand.”

Visvin Reddy, a community activist, said: “Members of the community have been hard on the family. Some people even contacted this guy’s kids, who are 15 and 22, and blamed them.

“They accused them of also having the virus and said they were endangering others. People have been nothing but cruel and mean to this family.”

Reddy appealed to residents to stop spreading news and pictures of the man and, instead, offer support to the family.

He said the family’s biggest concern are the patients who were in contact with the man, during his hospital wait.

Popo Maja, the spokesperson for the Department of Health, said they were not commenting on individual cases to avoid compromising the person’s identity and privacy.

He did, however, condemn the Chatsworth community for stigmatising the man’s family.

“We need to respect people, their dignity and privacy. We need South Africans to join us in this fight against the virus by staying at home, practising social distancing and avoiding community gatherings.

The man’s family, who lived on the same property as him, were tested. But his nephew was not tested. He decided to self-isolate.

When the POST arrived at the man’s home on Monday, the police tape was still in place - cordoning off the entrance to the home and neighbouring homes.

