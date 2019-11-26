Pre-trial conference set for Mayuri's jewellery heist suspects









File photo Durban - A pre-trial conference of the remaining 8 suspects in the Mayuri's Jewellery store heist that took place at the Phoenix Plaza in 2018 has been scheduled for December 4. The suspects made a brief appearance in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning. The man were remanded back into police custody. In August this year, one of the suspects pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances. Ntokozo Sosibo, a father of two, was jailed for 10 years on each count, but received an effective 10 years behind bars

The robbery took place on February 11, 2018.

In his guilty plea Sosibo detailed how he together with nine other men, in two cars robbed the store carrying gun and stole trays of jewellery.

"I took four trays of gold jewellery. I am not sure what the others took as there was nine of us in the shop," said Sosibo.

Police are still searching for the three remaining suspects.

In August, Mayuri's jewellery store was hit again.

This time men wearing municipal uniforms pounced on staff as the store opened at 9 am.

Police confirmed a large group of armed males forced the gate open with a crowbar.

The men who were captured on CCTV camera made off with boxes of jewellery which had not been unpacked for the day.

Sosibo said they were apprehended near Mandela Road near Phoenix Industrial Park in a shoot out with police.

Four people were subsequently arrested and appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court.

