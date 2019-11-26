Durban - A pre-trial conference of the remaining 8 suspects in the Mayuri's Jewellery store heist that took place at the Phoenix Plaza in 2018 has been scheduled for December 4.
The suspects made a brief appearance in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning.
The man were remanded back into police custody.
In August this year, one of the suspects pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Ntokozo Sosibo, a father of two, was jailed for 10 years on each count, but received an effective 10 years behind bars