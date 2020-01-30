The NPO promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of fresh thinking, innovative ideas and outstanding execution.
Speaking ahead of his new venture, Sewraj said: “Everybody knows the Loeries and everyone, in some way or the other, has been touched by this. It is the biggest advertising structure in Africa and the Middle East. The Loeries will be an exciting challenge. I look forward to working with a talented board and a passionate team that supports creativity in all its forms.”
He said he wanted to use the opportunity to impact consumers in South Africa and Africa.
“I want to ensure more work is done in the Middle East and other African countries like Nigeria. I want to break down barriers and not just act as an advertising structure, but also as a support structure.”