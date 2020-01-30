Preetesh Sewraj appointed chief executive of Loeries









Preetesh Sewraj Durban - DURBANITE Preetesh Sewraj will take over as chief executive of the Loeries in April. The NPO promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of fresh thinking, innovative ideas and outstanding execution. Speaking ahead of his new venture, Sewraj said: “Everybody knows the Loeries and everyone, in some way or the other, has been touched by this. It is the biggest advertising structure in Africa and the Middle East. The Loeries will be an exciting challenge. I look forward to working with a talented board and a passionate team that supports creativity in all its forms.” He said he wanted to use the opportunity to impact consumers in South Africa and Africa. “I want to ensure more work is done in the Middle East and other African countries like Nigeria. I want to break down barriers and not just act as an advertising structure, but also as a support structure.”

He said he understood he had big shoes to fill following former chief, Andrew Human, who served for 15 years, but he was ready for the task.

The father of one said he drew inspiration from his wife Poonam.

“It is important to have your spouse’s support. Poonam is a great woman who is always at my side and always has comforting words if I ever need it.”

Sewraj, who lives in Johannesburg, was previously the chief executive and chief innovation analyst at the French company Product of the Year. It is the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation.

Sewraj launched Product of the Year in South Africa in 2008.

He said it helped millions of consumers identify great innovation that added value to their lives.

Over the years, he has worked with companies including Unilever, Samsung, Nedbank and Vodacom.

Tseliso Rangaka, the Loeries chairperson and executive creative director, said: “He brings deep experience in the awards and events space, coupled with a fresh perspective on our industry.

“This, combined with a passion for creativity and boundless energy, are exactly the qualities we need at the head of the Loeries table.”

