Prison escapee and murder accused Ashen Vishnudath appears in the Durban High Court









Ashen Vishnudath made his first appearance in the Durban High Court. Picture: Chanelle Lutchman Durban - A Durban murder accused who made a brazen escape from Westville Prison has made his first appearance in the Durban High Court today. Ashen Vishnudath, 27, a father of one, has been charged with the murder of Reservoir Hills mechanic Navandren Govender. Almost a year after Vishnudath is alleged to have shot Govender multiple times before throwing his body of the Giga Gorge in Marianhill the trial is set to start. The court heard that a pre trial conference which was scheduled to take place today has to be postponed to Wednesday. State advocate Cheryl Naidu told the court that Vishnudath said at his last court appearance he would require the services of a legal aid attorney.

However Vishnudath indicated to the court today that his family were going to hire him a private attorney.

According to the 11-page indictment, Govender was a self-employed mechanic and car restoration specialist who operated his business from his residence at Orleans Place, Reservoir Hills.

The nature of his business entailed him buying and selling cars and due to the success of his business, the deceased was known to often have large amounts of cash in his possession.

The State further alleged that Vishnudath, who was employed at a car rental company, was an acquaintance of the deceased and knew he ran a successful business and was always in possession of large amounts of cash. For this reason, the accused devised a plan to rob and kill Govender.

According to post mortem results, Govender died at Vishnudath's home from a perforating gunshot wound to the head.

Vishnudath faces charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, robbery with aggravating circumstances, fraud and escaping for lawful custody.

In addition to the murder charge, Vishnudath escaped from Westville Prison in August and was re-arrested in October. Three people, including his father, have been charged with defeating the ends of justice.

The trial has been set down for March and the State intends calling 43 witnesses.

