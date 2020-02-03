Durban - A Durban murder accused who made a brazen escape from Westville Prison has made his first appearance in the Durban High Court today.
Ashen Vishnudath, 27, a father of one, has been charged with the murder of Reservoir Hills mechanic Navandren Govender.
Almost a year after Vishnudath is alleged to have shot Govender multiple times before throwing his body of the Giga Gorge in Marianhill the trial is set to start.
The court heard that a pre trial conference which was scheduled to take place today has to be postponed to Wednesday.
State advocate Cheryl Naidu told the court that Vishnudath said at his last court appearance he would require the services of a legal aid attorney.