Property mogul Jay Singh insists Phoenix sports ground was vacant









Jay Singh. Picture: Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA) Durban - JAY Singh has rubbished allegations that he fraudulently acquired recreational land in Phoenix to build houses. He spoke to the POST following protests last week against his latest housing development in Redfern. The land was being used as a soccer field until Singh’s workmen moved in. Singh started off as a bus driver and owned Ronnie’s Buses in Phoenix. In 1992 he opened a construction company. In 1998 he was awarded a contract by the municipality to build Reconstruction and Development Programme houses in Newlands, Briardene, Springfield, Greenwood Park, Chatsworth and Mount Morriah. In 2004 he was awarded another contract, this time to build homes on vacant land in Phoenix. He built two- and three-unit homes designed to be affordable to Phoenix residents. The starting price was R129000.

Singh said he has built 22000 homes in Phoenix. His company, Woodglaze Trading, is in Phoenix Industrial Park. Singh said there was nothing amiss with his latest project.

“There are 180 play plots and several unused sports fields in the community. The municipality does not have the budget or the resources to maintain them. Therefore, some are left in ruins and become a haven for drug addicts and prostitutes.”

Singh said the plots were already zoned as special residential, which meant they were suitable for housing.

“We have not built homes on D’Moss (Durban Metropolitan Open Space System) sites. We approached the municipality with a proposal for housing projects. This included rental flats and free-standing homes. The municipality approved our plans and sold us the land.”

Singh said he bought three sports fields and five play plots. “There is a misconception that we acquired the land for R34000. For each area on the land demarcated for a house, we paid R34000. So, if 20 homes were planned, we paid the municipality R680000.”

Singh said he had built a housing complex on a sports field in Cardham and was in the process of building in Redfern.

“I also own a sports ground in Stoneham but no work has started there yet. For seven years the Redfern ground was left vacant and unused. It was only when we started construction that people kicked up a fuss.”

Singh said he had used his own money to purchase and build the homes. “Every week, we get hundreds of people coming to our officers wanting to purchase or rent our homes. Those who are upset about the developments are people who already have homes.”

Some residents, however, are standing firm in their opposition to the construction.

John Pillay, who is part of the Save Our Redfern Grounds group, said the sport field was used by children and temples in the community until construction workers moved in during September 2018.

“The field was of historical importance as its been part of the community for the past 40 years. It has promoted unity and social cohesion.”

Pillay said that according to their CPF there were no drug or prostitution activities at the ground.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the land was zoned for residential purposes.

“An assessment of vacant land in the area has been done and this site was identified as suitable for housing. It has been released to a developer for this purpose.”

