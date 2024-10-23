R4 million worth of stolen fireworks found in Phoenix temple during raid

Fireworks stolen during an armed robbery in Camperdown were found in a Hindu temple in Phoenix, which was set up to sell the fireworks ahead of Diwali. Three men were arrested by members from the SAPS Economic Infrastructure Task Team on Tuesday, while offloading the fireworks from a hired truck that was allegedly used in the robbery.

The SAPS Explosive Unit was called out to the scene as the fireworks are regarded as explosives. The men, aged between 34 and 42, were charged for being in possession of stolen property and are expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court this week. “A few days ago, an armed robbery occurred at a business premises in Camperdown. During the robbery, suspects entered the premises armed with firearms and proceeded to tie up the guards. "The suspects then brought in two of their own trucks and hitched two trailers located on the business premises, carrying fireworks for the upcoming Diwali festival.

In total, 560 cases of fireworks were recovered. "The suspects then managed to escape with the two trailers and more than R4 million worth of fireworks. A case was opened at the Camperdown SAPS,” said Captain Carmen Rhynes, the eThekwini District police spokesperson. Yesterday, police received information about the possible location of some of the stolen fireworks.

“A joint operation was then conducted with the assistance of the metro drug team and SAPS Crime Intelligence members. They proceeded to a Hindu temple located in Phoenix and found a truck carrying boxes being offloaded by three men. The temple had been set up to sell the fireworks to the public. “Upon inspection of the goods, it was found that the goods being offloaded were the fireworks that were stolen in the armed robbery in Camperdown. "The truck carrying the stolen goods was a hired truck. The owner of the goods was immediately called and he positively identified the goods as stolen from his business premises in Camperdown and said he had marked the goods with his branding,” Rhynes said.

A truck used in the commission of the crime was also seized by police In total, 560 cases of fireworks were recovered. A truck valued at about R700 000 was also seized as it was allegedly used in the commission of a crime. “The SAPS Explosive Unit was called out to the scene as the fireworks are regarded as explosives. Detectives are currently following up on further information to lead to the recovery of the two trailers that were stolen, together with some of the outstanding goods. The arrest of further suspects is imminent,” she added. The eThekwini Fire Department was also informed and further charges relating to the by-laws may be added.