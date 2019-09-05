Durban - A man who told a police officer to "forget everything that happened" after he was caught with dagga in his possession, and paid him a R500 bribe was convicted in the Durban Regional Court on Thursday. John Richad, 26, a Burundian national, was found guilty of bribing a police officer and possession of dagga and jailed for six months or fined R1 000.

Constable SW Gwala told the court he had been performing stop and search duties in the Durban CBD on June 19 last year, and while he patrolled Park Street at around 5:30pm, he came across the accused who looked suspicious.

He said when he proceeded to the accused and searched him they found dagga in a clear packet in his pocket. Gwala said they then questioned Rickhad about his residency permit.

Richad replied that his permit was at his flat in Berea.

Gwala said when they arrived at the flat, Richad produced his permit and smiling handed R500 to Gwala.

"He then told me to forget everything that happened. Let everything end here."

Gwala told the court that he was horrified and placed Richad immediately under arrest and charged him with corruption and possession of dagga.

Richad denied the version saying that he had smoked dagga earlier in the day and police had found a remnant in his flat.

State Prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay told the court that Richad had two previous convictions for dagga possession.

During cross examination, she questioned Richad as to where Gwala would have got the dagga and R500 presented in court as evidence.

"Are you saying Gwala put his own money in the evidence bag?"

To which Richad could not respond. The magistrate rejected Richad's version.

He was unable to pay the fine and was taken to Westville Prison where he will serve his six month sentence.

POST