Ramadan begins in the time of lockdown

Durban - MUSLIMS will start the Ramadaan fast this week, while still in lockdown. Ramadaan, which commemorates the Qur’an first being revealed to the Prophet Muhammad, is expected to start on Saturday. Meanwhile, the lockdown has been extended until the end of the month. During Ramadaan, Muslims maintain a dry-fast from sunrise to sunset, while observing daily prayers. To avoid the spread of Covid-19, male worshippers will be unable to attend congregational prayers - such as Taraweeh, an additional nightly prayer, and iftar, the breaking of fast.

Farhad Shumsuddeen, 43, of Clare Estate, said he looked forward to the prayer on the eve of Ramadaan, at the mosque.

“These prayers mentally prepare you for the month ahead. You get to stand beside your fellow brothers and pray together. This creates an indescribable atmosphere.

“During Ramadaan, I look forward to the night prayers and breaking fast together at the mosque. We also provide food to disadvantaged communities, who break their fast with us.”

The father of two children, aged 17 and 13, said his sister, who lived in Port Shepstone, usually prepared savoury snacks such as samoosas for them.

“Now, I cannot collect the snacks from her. But I will try to make my own at home. However, I do enjoy making new and different foods so it will be exciting.”

Shumsuddeen, a campaign manager at a financial institution, said if the lockdown was extended to May, it could affect a congregational prayer after the month-long fast.

“Hundreds of men gather at a field for the morning prayer. Some of them will visit family grave-sites and have a big lunch at their homes or relatives’ homes.

“I normally go to my hometown Umzinto to visit my parents’ grave-sites and have lunch with my relatives. This is a special time for me. Regardless, I will continue with my prayers at home.

“Right now, it is important to stay indoors and protect yourself and your family.

“Despite being unable to go to the mosque, there will be Islamic programmes on our local radio stations throughout the month.”

Nasrin Kadwa, 41, of Overport, said this year Ramadaan would be different from previous years.

The Islamic studies teacher lives with her husband, 49, five children, aged between eight and 24, and her in-laws.

“My two sons love to go to the mosque because of the unity and solidarity with the community. But we have had to adapt, as we understand we are faced with a pandemic, and have to protect ourselves and our countrymen.”

She said she did not stock up on groceries and neither did she prepare eats in advance.

“I have decided to take each day as it comes, and I prepare meals for the day.”

She said their focus was praying for the Almighty to shower his blessings on the world.

AV Mohamed, chairperson of the Grey Street Mosque (Juma Musjid), said normally about 2000 worshippers would gather for the midday prayers, and between 700 and 800 for the evening prayers, and breaking of the fast. But this year it would be different.

“However, we cannot afford to have such gatherings now. We will have about six people which include the main moulanas, who will continue with the five prayers a day.”

Moulana Abdullah Khan, administrator at the Jamiatul Ulama, in KZN, (Council of Muslim Theologians), said: “It is definitely a shift from how prayers are generally carried out during Ramadaan, but we have to maintain social distance.

“We advise the community to make their homes places of prayer and a place where they will become spiritually attached to the Almighty.”

