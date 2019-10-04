Durban - Reaction Unit South Africa has been fined millions after the KZN private security company pleaded guilty to charges of improper conduct.
In a statement, Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSira) confirmed that RUSA had conceded to the charges related to improper conduct and therefore a fine of R20 million was imposed.
On June 11 RUSA services were suspended following the allegations of misconduct.
PSira spokesperson Siziwe Zuma said R17 million of the fine was suspended on condition that RUSA is not found guilty of similar contraventions within a year from now.
They added that RUSA would be back in business from Friday after they pay an amount of R500 000.