Rehab hub reopens doors

THE newly-renovated Lulama Treatment Centre, an on-site rehab centre offering by the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) in Durban, has re-opened. The site is based in Vause Road, Berea, and was reopened courtesy of funding from the South African Muslim Charitable Trust, with support from The Victor Daitz Foundation.

Fathima Hussain, the Director at SANCA Durban, said the organisation’s alcohol and drug centres were established in 1956 and was a registered non-profit organisation. “Whilst the organisation is based in Vause Road, we render services in 16 magisterial districts in eThekwini north, south and iLembe regions across nine community based sites, making our services more accessible. The organisation was established due to the problems of substance abuse addictions.” Hussain said Sanca aimed to be the most effective organisation in the prevention and treatment of alcoholism and drug dependence in the Durban and coastal region.

“Sanca Durban strives to address alcoholism and drug dependence through the provision of specialised and accessible education, prevention and treatment services to all people in the Durban and coastal region; thereby enhancing the quality of life and restoring the self-respect and dignity of persons affected with alcoholism and drug dependence. “Our objectives are achieved through the provision of specialised education, prevention, treatment and after care services for chemically-dependent people and their families, thereby enhancing their quality of life and helping to restore their self-respect and dignity.” Regarding the launch Hussain said plans for the expansion started five years ago.

“It was the brainchild of Jack Daya, the chairman of our governing board. We wanted to create a state-of-the-art outpatient clinic that would serve as a haven for individuals seeking treatment, counselling and support. The expanded facility will allow us to accommodate more clients, reduce waiting times, and enhance the range and quality of services we offer. It is also a place of healing, compassion and transformation, where individuals can find the support they need to embark on their journey to recovery.” The centre at 185 Vause Road offers the following services: - An inpatient treatment centre for substance use disorders.

- An outpatient programme. - Community prevention and training; and - A Workplace Intervention Programme