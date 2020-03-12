Religious leaders urge limited physical contact during services amid Covid-19 outbreak

As of today 17 people have been diagnosed in South Africa.

In the run-up to Easter and other religious festivities in April, leaders have asked worshippers to avoid shaking hands or hugging during services.

Dr Paul Lutchman, founder and senior pastor of Christian Revival Centre in Chatsworth, said a doctor addressed his congregation on Sunday to sensitise members on the virus.

He said kissing on the cheek, a warm embrace or handshakes are common ways of greeting at church services but since the outbreak he has requested members not to do so.

“During the Easter period we have more people attending services. The concern comes when we do not know who our members have been in contact with and, with so many people in one place, we have to be cautious.”

Lutchman has four doctors in his church who have volunteered to educate and help create awareness around the virus.

“For 10 minutes on Sunday, a doctor conducted a presentation on the coronavirus, on how to sneeze, how to sanitise, how to wash your hands and to avoid the shaking of hands.”

He said now was the time for Christians to practise their faith in God.

“The day you were born is the day your death is written down. God knows your destiny and it is all in his hands.”

Cardinal Wilfrid Napier, the Catholic Archbishop of Durban, said a message was sent out to priests last week to ensure prevention was a priority.

“We are looking at every possible way to prevent the spread and minimise risk. We have been given instructions to change the holy water regularly. We are not sure how quickly it spreads in water but we have to exercise caution.

“Ultimately, we have to put our faith in God.”

Napier said holy communion would continue as per normal until further instruction from the Department of Health is given.

Meanwhile, the Ratha Yatra or Hare Krishna Festival of Chariots, an annual event over the Easter weekend, could be cancelled due to safety concerns. The festival is scheduled to take place at North Beach in Durban where thousands of devotees are expected to celebrate.

Krsangi Radhe Dasi, public relations and communications manager at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, said: “We are talking to stakeholders and the municipality who we’re in partnership with to consider our options. By the end of this week, we will make a decision on whether to move ahead with the festival.”

From March 25 to April 1, Hindus will also observe Ram Navami (Ramayan week) and Hanuman Jayanti on April 8.

Ashwin Trikamjee, president of the Hindu Maha Sabha said all their affiliates and temple organisations had been told to adhere to instructions from the Department of Health.

“These measures must be taken to prevent the virus spreading without creating unnecessary panic.

“Devotees attending prayer services are urged to display most stringent hygiene practices. And to similarly alert others to do so. Priests conducting services have been urged to emphasise the need to follow the Department of Health’s guidelines.”

Rafiek Ismail Mohamed, secretary general of the Jamiatul Ulama KZN, said Muslims were obliged to practise cleanliness.

“Before prayer, we are required to wash our hands and feet so we do practice proper hygiene already. If we are required to observe other practices by the Department of Health we will surely comply.”

On Monday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Africa stemmed from a group of 10 people who went on a ski trip to Milan, Italy.

He said several other people had been tested and quarantined but their results were not yet available.

Mkhize said he would engage with religious leaders about necessary precautions to take before the busy Easter period.

