The chairperson of the Civic Association in Brackenham, Ray Govender, conducts patrols along the green belt with resident Revash Haribans. Supplied

Durban - RESIDENTS claim that a green belt running through the suburbs of Richards Bay is creating an easy entrance and exit for a robbery syndicate that has been terrorising businessmen and their families in a series of recent home invasions and hijackings. A greenbelt refers to an area designated to retain largely undeveloped, wild, or agricultural land surrounding or neighbouring urban areas.

It is alleged the armed syndicate, comprising eight suspects aged between 25 and 30, struck five times last Wednesday in Arboretum and Wildenweide.

Two men were taken in for questioning by Richards SAPS, but were released.

In the first incident at around lunchtime, three suspects attempted to enter a home in Olienhoutkoppie Street, Arboretum.

It is alleged the suspects pretended to ask for water and, thereafter, attempted to scale the home-owner’s boundary wall.

Three hours later, four suspects in a white Hyundai Getz hijacked a businessman and his wife outside their home in the neighbouring street of Tipuana.

The couple was taken on a terror ride to Umzingazi.

The suspects abandoned both vehicles - and left the couple behind - when they spotted the police.

Two hours later, a resident in Wattlegoud, Arboretum, was involved in an attempted hijacking.

At around 8pm, it is believed the suspects moved to the neighbouring suburb of Wildenweide where a security guard at a housing complex in Woudsig was shot at.

Thereafter, Elvis Govender, 58, who owns a panel beating business, was shot eight times at his home in Buffalo Bend - about 10 minutes away from Woudsig.

Govender sustained gunshot wounds to the stomach, hand and leg. He is in a stable condition in hospital.

The syndicate is also believed to be behind the June 17 murders of another businessman, Shaffey Kallow, 43, his son Abu Bakr, 17, a Grade 11 pupil at Richardsbaai Hoërskool, and their neighbour, Basil Naidoo, 61, a retired procurement officer.

Kallow was shot in the head, and Abu Bakri and Naidoo were shot in the chest at their homes in Arboretum.

The chairperson of the Civic Association in Brackenham, Ray Govender, said: “Our community is under siege by a young robbery syndicate. They are ruthless, brazen and operate with the mandate of shoot to kill. They seem to be targeting businessmen. Residents are terrified and are scared to leave their homes.”

He said petty crime was an ongoing problem, but the tide had changed.

“We used to regularly get reports of carpets, clothing and garden tools being stolen but, since June, the crime has become more serious, starting with the triple murder in Arboretum.”

Govender added: “What we need is visible policing. Richards Bay is made up of 12 suburbs, but there are only two vehicles available to patrol the entire area at night. Whenever we complain, we are told they are understaffed or under-resourced.”

Given the challenges, Govender said community policing forums were formed with the police in the different suburbs.

“We put ourselves at risk without even having personal protective equipment like bulletproof vests. In most incidents, our members are the first on the scene. The triple murder rocked our community and police have done nothing to step up visibility.

“The attacks are getting increasingly violent.

Govender said the greenbelt that runs through the suburbs and had no street lighting proved to be an easy escape route.

Community activist Ivan Naidoo said Minister of Police Bheki Cele must intervene.

“This is a professional syndicate. They are seemingly not afraid to open fire on those who stand in their way, and this is concerning.”

A resident, aged 67, who declined to be named, said: “When you hear four people have been shot in your neighbourhood in a matter of two weeks, one becomes insecure. This scares me.”

A housewife, 52, said: “Richards Bay used to be a quiet and safe little town, but the recent spike in violent crime has left me trembling. I am afraid to leave my home.”

A third resident, 40, questioned: “How can crime be stopped when the police are doing nothing in the first place to prevent it? How many more people in Richards Bay need to die before officials catch a wake-up?”

Researcher Gareth Newham, from the Institute of Security Studies, said organised crime was on the rise.

“Robberies, hijackings and business robberies are what we refer to as street crime. But the cases in Richards Bay are more brutal. In most cases, these syndicates are part of a larger group which target communities. They have their own intelligence, even on crime chats such as WhatsApp.”

Newham said the police visibility was required to crack down on the syndicates.

The uMhlathuze Municipality spokesperson Mdu Ncalane said an assessment of the greenbelt area needed to be undertaken before any decisions were taken and that residents should attend public meetings to raise their concerns.

“We have started beefing up security in townships with our bicycle patrols.”

They intend on rolling out the programme in the suburbs, he said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant- Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed two suspects were taken in for questioning and released.

“Residents are urged to continue to report crime so police can investigate and crack down on the perpetrators. Right now we cannot confirm if a syndicate is operating in the area.”

