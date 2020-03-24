Sandra Moonsamy kidnap accused to wait until lockdown is over to apply for bail

Durban - Three of the men accused of kidnapping Westville businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy will have to wait until the lockdown is over before their bail application goes ahead. At their last court appearance in February Magistrate Anand Maharaj ordered that the bail application proceed today, March 24. At the time attorney and former NPA boss Mxolisi Nxasana, who represents accused 1 and 2, said he did not have time to consult with his clients prior to their bail application and therefore was not ready to proceed. However the court heard today that the accused had not been brought from Kokstad Maximum Security Prison because they were being held in quarantine. The matter was adjourned to May 14.

Two of the four accused, who cannot be named, are wanted by Interpol.

The suspects aged between 30 and 34, who face charges of kidnapping, extortion and attempted murder

Moonsamy, a mother of two and financial at Crossmoor Transport Plant, was kidnapped at the corner of Stapleton Road and M13.

She was rescued six months later in Witbank on November 7.

In July, Jerry Ogbuwany Gike, 35, was arrested after he was found in possession of Moonsamy's cellphone.

It was the first breakthrough in the case. Gike was arrested in July and released on R5000 bail in August.

The NPA said it was still awaiting instructions from the Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on how the courts in KwaZulu Natal will operate during the 21 day lockdown.

When asked what will happen to trials scheduled during this period, KwaZulu Natal Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Elaine Zungu, said they were unable to provide any information at this stage.

“The NPA cannot provide a response as we will have to wait for instructions from the Chief Justice. At this stage, we are unable to provide any further information on the matter.”

On Monday night President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a 21 day lock down urging citizens to limit their movements.

This follows the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in the country.

