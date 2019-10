Sandra Moonsamy still missing, cellphone case adjourned









Sandra Moonsamy. File picture Durban - The man arrested and charged for being in possession of missing businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy's cellphone made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court today. Jerry Ogbuwany Gike, 35, who is out on R5000 bail was ordered to appear in court on December 2. He faces a charge of theft. The matter was adjourned for cellphone evidence. Gike was arrested in July, almost two months after Moonsamy's dissappearance.

Moonsamy, a Westville mother of two and financial at Crossmoor Transport Plant, was kidnapped at the corner of Stapleton Road and M13 on May 30.

She is still missing.

During the bail application the court heard that Gike had no legal status in the country and had applied for a life partner permit.

He is a father of two and runs a pawn shop in the Point area.

Moonsamy's family has since turned to local non-profit organisation, SA CAN, in the hopes that their newly-developed cellphone app can help them trace Moonsamy.

SA Can founder, Brian Jones, said new app pioneering specialised victim support will be released to the public

In a statement released to the media Moonsamy's brother Inderan Naicker said: “We are desperately appealing to the public to make use of this platform and to share any information that may assist our efforts to find Sandra and bring her home. If we are successful, it is our sincere hope that this app will play an integral role in ensuring the swift recovery of future victims, and even save lives. Our family has been devastated by Sandra’s abduction, and I am committed to exploring every avenue and taking any measures necessary to ensure Sandra’s safety and wellbeing. It is our urgent hope that this development will speed up the process and provide some insight into her location,” said Naicker.

