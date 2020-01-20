Durban - The four suspects linked to the kidnapping of Westville businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy have been moved to Kokstad Super Maximum Correctional Centre.
During their appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court earlier today attorney Mxolisi Nxasana asked for Correctional Services to provide answers as to why the suspects have been moved from Westville Prison to Kokstad.
The case was adjourned to January 28.
The four suspects aged between 30 and 34 face charges of kidnapping, extortion and attempted murder.
It is uncertain at this stage if the men, who cannot be named or photographed by order of the court, will apply for bail.