Sandra Moonsamy's kidnap accused moved to Kokstad Maximum security prison









Sandra Moonsamy Picture: Supplied Durban - The four suspects linked to the kidnapping of Westville businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy have been moved to Kokstad Super Maximum Correctional Centre. During their appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court earlier today attorney Mxolisi Nxasana asked for Correctional Services to provide answers as to why the suspects have been moved from Westville Prison to Kokstad. The case was adjourned to January 28. The four suspects aged between 30 and 34 face charges of kidnapping, extortion and attempted murder. It is uncertain at this stage if the men, who cannot be named or photographed by order of the court, will apply for bail.

Moonsamy, a mother of two was kidnapped at the corner of Staple Road and M13 in Pinetown on May 30.

She was found six months later in Witbank in the Mpumalanga province on November 7.

A fifth accused who case is being heard separately was arrested in July.

Jerry Ogbuwany Gike, 35, was arrested after he was found in possession of Moonsamy's cellphone and charged for theft.

Gike who is a foreign national and lives in Musgrave was released on R5000 bail in August.

Moonsamy's family was not present in court today.

At the time of her rescue her family said she was recovering well.

"We are overjoyed to announce that Sandra was found on Thursday night and reunited with her family. She is currently with her loved ones and beginning her road to recovery. We will share further information as the investigation is concluded. We would like to thank the Hawks for their tireless efforts, as well as the general public for keeping Sandra in their thoughts and prayers daily. We are elated and relieved to have her back with us safely."

