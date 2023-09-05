WHILE South Africans are still glowing with pride after Banyana Banyana’s triumphant return from their second Fifa Women’s World Cup in recent weeks, the Moorcross Sporting Club are flying the flag for women in soccer at community level. Based in Moorton in Crossmoor, the club is involved with women's football in Chatsworth.

Pravesh Maharaj, the club chairperson, said the club was established in 1985 and worked with the youth in Crossmoor and surrounding areas of Chatsworth. “Moorcross Sporting provides the girls with a safe and nurturing environment to develop their soccer skills. It also builds self-confidence by steering them away from the abuse of drugs, alcohol and crime; also creating lasting friendship. “Our coaches and officials have been instrumental in the process, volunteering their time and expertise in helping these young women reach their full potential on and off the field.”

Moorcross Sporting Club has been involved with women’s football for 20 years and are the pioneers of women’s soccer in Chatsworth. “The women’s teams, both juniors and seniors, have won many league titles and tournaments in the SA Football Association Chatsworth Football Association (Safa Chatsworth FA) since 2005. “In 2009, Verona Maharaj was selected for the undner-17 KZN schools soccer team. Lamees Reddy and Shivani Murugas were also selected for the under-13 KZN schools soccer team. This is was indeed a major achievement for Moorcross.

“In 2012, our ladies played in the Durban Central League and finished mid table in the league. During 2013, most of our girls represented Safa Chatsworth FA in the George Ramulu Tournament at Tongaat. The Chatsworth women’s team lost in the finals but Verona was voted the best female player. “From 2013 to 2016, our ladies team played at a high level in the KZN Women’s Regional League, finishing mid table. At present, we have the under-15 and open women's teams playing at the Safa Chatsworth FA. Last year, we had two women's teams that won the league and finished runners-up. The teams reached four finals last year, winning one and losing three. This year, both the junior and senior teams won the Mnzansi Soccer Tournament. This is indeed a major achievement.” Maharaj said any female player over the age of 12 who was committed and passionate about football was welcome to join.