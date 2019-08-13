Phoenix triple murder accused Colin Pillay took police to the park where he had allegedly been gambling on the night of the murders of Jane Govindasamy and her daughters. Nqobile Mbonambi African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A security guard testifying in the trial of triple Phoenix murder accused has told the Durban High Court that no gambling had taken place on the night of the murders.



Colin Pillay, 46, charged for the murder of Phoenix mother Jane Govindasamy,45, and her daughter's Denisha, 22, and Nikita, 16, said he had been gambling and fishing on the night of the murders.





A week ago Pillay took police and court officials to a pointing out at the park where he had allegedly been gambling at the park which is situated near the victims home





He told the court that he had been gambling between 4 pm and 8 pm.





However on Tuesday morning Sashen Govender who had been employed at KZN VIP Protection at the time said he had patrolled the perimetre of the fence on the night of the murder,s every hour, and there was no activity or gambling at the park.





Govender was stationed at the Engen Garage from 2017 until the end of 2018.





The court heard that a fence separated the garage and the area of the park were Pillay claimed he was gambling.





Govender had been working the 6 pm to 6 am shift on the day of the murders and every hour he would patrol the peri-meter of the fence.





"I did this to ensure criminals don't jump over the fence to rob the garage."





"At night the park is very dark. I have been patrolling the area for a year and never witnessed any gambling. There is no lighting if there was gambling going on at the park I would have heard it because its noisy."



