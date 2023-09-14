Seminar to promote cultural understanding

A seminar on the Ramayan will be held in Tongaat next month. Yogan Naidoo, the public relations officers for the Tongaat Hindu Unity Forum, who also serves on the organising committee for the seminar, said the event would unpack cross-cultural literature for social well-being. He said the event was part of its conscious living programme.

“The forum will host the seminar in partnership with the Ramakrishna Centre of SA (Phoenix) and the Life Mastery Foundation of SA as part of its 15th anniversary. We adopted a programme of action two years ago named the conscious living programme. “As a country, we face serious challenges and as a faith-based organisation, we believe that politics alone cannot resolve our problems. It has to be coupled with a spiritual revolution,” he said. Swami Saradaprabhananda. Picture: Supplied Naidoo said people needed to work beyond their physical differences and understand their common humanity to resolve the issues that affected the nation.

“This dire need motivated and inspired us to convene this seminar. A seminar on cross-cultural literature for social well-being can promote cultural understanding, inclusivity, mental health, education, and unity within a diverse society. It has the potential to foster positive social change and contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities.” He said the event sought to act as a bridge between communities. “It encourages dialogue and facilitates connections among people who may otherwise have limited interactions; promoting a sense of unity and shared humanity. The act of exploring literature from various cultures can assist in highlighting the voices and stories of marginalised communities.

“This can contribute to a more inclusive society, where individuals from all backgrounds feel valued and heard. “Equally important, the seminar can educate and raise awareness about the richness and diversity of global literary traditions. This increased awareness can inspire further exploration of these works and encourage lifelong learning. “As globalisation vigorously proliferates the world, cross-cultural studies of literature can help preserve the literary traditions of various cultures, some of which are fast fading away.

“Without overlooking the other important aspects like, how hosting such a seminar can be a professional development opportunity, for educators, librarians, and cultural organisations enabling them to better serve their communities by offering diverse literary resources and programming. “The core component for us as the organisers is the celebration of the beauty and richness of cultural diversity. It allows individuals to come together to appreciate the uniqueness of each culture and to celebrate the common threads that bind humanity.” Sri M.K. Angajan. Picture: Supplied The keynote speakers are Dr Usha Vastare, a Phd neuroscientist, author, educator and social worker from India. She will speak on: The Impact and Benefit of Ancient Indian Literature on Society.

Sri MK Angajan, an engineer, worldwide proponent of Vedanta (a Hindu philosophy based on the doctrine of the Upanishads, especially in its monistic form) and founder of the Life Mastery Foundation of SA, will speak on: A comparative study of the effects of jealousy and envy as dealt with in the Ramayan and Othello. Sri Swami Saradaprabhanandaji Maharaj, president of the Ramakrishna Centre of South Africa, Phoenix, will speak on: Virtue and Vice a comparative study of the hand image in the Ramayan and Macbeth. The seminar will be held on October 1 at 2pm at the Shree Veeraboga Emperumal Temple Cultural Centre (7 Maharaj Street in Gandhis Hill, Tongaat).