Sentencing for Durban surgeon guilty of making derogatory comments postponed

Durban - The sentencing of a retired Durban surgeon who allegedly said Indians had a “coolie” mentality and had not evolved from the cane fields has been postponed to May. Professor Anunathan Reddi who headed the cardiothoracic surgery department at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital, was found guilty of unprofessional conduct in November by the Health Professional Council of South Africa. He appeared on Monday before chairperson Smangaliso Ngubane for sentencing. However Reddi's attorney indicated that they planned on appealing November guilty conviction. The complaint against him was lodged by five specialist cardio-thoracic surgeons - Direndra Rajaruthnam, Kaven Naicker, Gerard Roderick Alexander, Surendra Naidoo and Julian Buckles in 2012.

The surgeons stated in their affidavits that Reddi often used the k-word to describe black Africans, which included a professor.

They added that Reddi had commented that all black people would require 500 years to evolve and were not ready to take up senior positions before this period.

He allegedly told a surgeon that he stank and wondered how his wife tolerated him.

The surgeons said in their affidavits that Reddi ran the department with complete disregard for the policies, procedures or code of conduct of the Department of Health and the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

They said the work environment had become “hostile and intolerable”.

The surgeons said while they were cognisant that their grievance could result in them being victimised or hamper their careers, they could no longer allow the alleged attack to continue.

However during his evidence in chief Reddi said that the complainants had a score to settle with him and have some history behind their complaint.

"It is because of this history that they all orchestrated this complaint against me," said Reddi.

He said some of the issues included one of the doctors had been secretly doing private practise illegally.

The committee found that there was no evidence that Reddi had used the k-word to describe his colleagues.

In addition to finding Prof Reddi as a credible witness, the committee found that was found to be intolerant or insensitive from the evidence he gave.

They found that Reddi did use the words f***, c*** and s*** in public and had a propensity to use offensive language in the presence of his peers.

In June 2013, UKZN terminated Reddi’s employment. He had worked as a professor there.

The termination letter stated that his behaviour had been disruptive, discourteous and disrespectful towards his fellow colleagues.

UKZN Professor MW Makgoba said in the termination letter that Reddi had abused the disciplinary hearing processes by not finishing in the allocated time frame.

He said the incomplete hearing had cost almost a R1 million.

