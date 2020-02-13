Shahiel’s death still haunts his parents









Durban - FEBRUARY marks the fifth anniversary of the death of Shahiel Sewpujun whose body was found in a stormwater drain in Clayfield, Phoenix. The Grade 4 pupil at Clayhaven Primary School was killed by his relatives Rajwanthie Haripersadh, 54, and Kavitha Naiker, 31, in February 2015, because he was naughty and did not listen. Shahiel and his mother Ishara Dewnarain lived with the women. During their trial it emerged that Shahiel, 9, was hit on the head with a chisel and was suffocated afterwards. The court heard that the women put his body in a black suitcase and kept the bag in their lounge.

Ishara Dewnarain.





They then threw Shahiel’s school books and clothes in a river in Stonebridge. The bag with his body was left under a tree in Charclay Road.

When it got dark, the women went to the tree, and Naiker removed the body. She disposed of it in a stormwater drain while her mother kept watch.

They were found guilty of murder.

Haripersadh was sentenced to 25 years and Naiker was handed a life sentence. They are serving their sentences at Westville Prison.

Shahiel’s father Mohammed Shaheer said he forgave Haripersadh and Naiker.

“You never expect family to harm your children, but we are living in a time where anything is possible. Parents need to do everything in their power to ensure their children are safe.

“Every day, I relive the pain of losing Shahiel. The memory of going down a ladder into his grave to lay his body is something I will never forget. He was so little, and his body was wrapped in white cloth. I remember not having the strength to perform that final ritual.”

The 35-year-old, of Overport, Durban, said after Shahiel’s death his life spiralled out of control.

“I tried to put on a brave face, but two months after my son’s death, I left my job. I was struggling and was unable to cope. It was my faith and prayer that saved me. I am slowly rebuilding my life.”

Shaheer said he started a business doing home renovations.

Dewnarain said she would never forgive her son’s killers.

“I think about Shahiel every day. He would have been 15-years-old. At night, I dream about the person he would have been, a teenager in high school.

“The memories and the pain of his death have not left me. I will never forgive them for what they did.”

Dewnarain, 35, who works at a hospital, said she found peace in prayer.

“At first, I felt I could not live without him. I felt my entire world come crashing down on me.

“Having to bury a child is the hardest thing for any parent, and no parent should go throw this. It took me a long time to accept my baby is no more. I now hold on to the good memories.”

Dewnarain has since moved out of Phoenix and is living in Overport. She is also a mother for the second time.

“God has blessed me with a beautiful baby girl, Gabriella. She looks just like Shahiel. He would have been so happy to have a sister.”

To commemorate his death anniversary on February 5, Dewnarain said she visited his gravesite at Brown’s Avenue Cemetery in Sparks Road in Overport.

POST