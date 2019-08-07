Durban - A South Coast man who used a copper wire to strangle four members of his family and then set their home alight with them inside was handed four life sentences in the Mtunzini Magistrate's Court this week. Wesley Neil Julyan, 31, was found guilty of the murder of his brother, his brother's two children as well as his brother's father in law in Mtwalume on the South Coast.

The deceased were Julyan's brother Jeffrey, nephew Ethan,10, niece Kayla McKenna,16, and Jeffrey's father-in-law Peter McKenna in December 19,2017.

In 2004 Wesley was dubbed the 'shoe lace' killer after he was convicted of strangling Amanzimtoti motorist Kenneth Gary van Aardt with a shoe lace.

Wesley, 19, at the time was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Ethan, Kayla and Peter died from strangulation while Jeffrey was assaulted with a pick handle and died from blunt force injuries to the head. In addition Wesley also used a rope to strangle Jeffrey.

He received an additional five years for the arson charge.

According to the indictments a state of enmity had existed between the brothers and days leading up to the murder the two had been at odds with each other relating to items of property which had been removed from the house in Mtwalume and were being kept in Jeffrey's home in Umtentweni.

On the day of the murder Jeffrey had made arrangements to return this items back to Mtwalume after Wesley demanded he do so.

Jeffrey took his family along to convey the items and this is when the murder occurred.

The Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Elaine Zungu welcomed the sentence and conviction in the matter, commending the Prosecution for the swift and efficient finalization of the matter.

"We hope that it has the necessary deterrent effect."

