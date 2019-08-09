Durban - A VERULAM taxi boss’s son, who killed a mother and daughter in a car crash on the North Coast in 2014, has been sentenced to six years in jail. Reecel Smith, 31, will serve four years behind bars. The remaining two years were suspended for five years, on condition he does not commit a similar offence.

During sentencing in the Verulam Regional Court on Wednesday, Magistrate Betty Rawheath said Smith should use the jail time to accept responsibility for what happened.

She said hopefully, after he served his jail term, he would walk out confidently, knowing he paid his dues.

He was found guilty of causing the accident that claimed the lives of passengers Ammurdarnal Moodley, 88, and Devanammah Patchappen, 59.

On February 23, 2014, Smith was with a group of friends and was speeding on Inanda Road, when he lost control of his Ford Figo.

He drove into oncoming traffic and ploughed into a white Mercedes Benz.

Patchappen died at the scene and Moodley succumbed to her injuries a week later. Patchappen’s daughter, Selvie Govender, and granddaughter and front passenger, Ravisha, survived.

Govender fractured her wrist and injured her leg, while Ravisha sustained a spinal injury.

Smith pleaded not guilty, claiming his friend had been driving.

Govender said she missed her family and not a single day passed where she did not grieve for them.

She said Smith and his family never apologised and she demanded he serve time in jail.

Correctional officer Rishi Ramsudh, instead, recommended Smith be placed under house arrest and attend rehabilitation programmes.

He also suggested the accused attend community service for a minimum of 16 hours a month, at a place identified by the Commissioner of Correctional Services.

In closing arguments, defence attorney Rajen Nathalal suggested the court consider a term of correctional service.

He said Smith was a first time offender, he was gainfully employed as a junior electrician, and he financially supported his grandmother. It was revealed that Smith had a seven-year-old child.

State prosecutor Musa Myeni said, when imposing a sentence, the court should consider the seriousness of the offence and the increase in road accidents due to gross negligence. Myeni called for direct imprisonment.

During sentencing, Magistrate Rawheath said she considered that Smith was 26 at the time of the accident and conceded that he was young and immature, but he was not a juvenile.

“Although young people tend to be less careful regarding their impact on others and tend to take more risks, you were 26, an age where you should have known your responsibility.

“You were already a parent when the accident occurred.”

She said it was his conduct and not the court that would treat him harshly.

Rawheath labelled his actions “negligent” and “serious”.

“The concern is that you have taken lives and have changed lives forever. You have deprived people of the right to live. Whether it was intentional or not, the effect is the same.

“You are being sentenced on the fact that you did not care about your actions and put the lives around you at risk. You killed two people, but it could have been more.

“Your family and Mrs Govender’s family have to suffer because of this.”

Rawheath agreed with Myeni that culpable homicide had become a serious problem and was on the rise.

She said the court had to consider a jail sentence in order to give the victims’ family closure.

Rawheath said to Smith: “You have to accept responsibility and jail should not always be seen as something negative.”

She also suspended his driver’s licence during the sentence.

Govender cried when the ruling was made.

“I am so happy. We have waited five years for justice to be served and today we finally have it.”

