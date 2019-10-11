Chandraka Singh, 68, of Rydalvale, who lived alone, was found lying in the bedroom a week ago. His hands and feet were bound with an extension cord.
The grandfather of four sustained a cut to the mouth, cuts to both his ankles, a broken rib, and injuries to his body.
Gareth Naidoo, a spokesperson for the private security company KZN VIP Security, said officers responded after neighbours alerted them. They heard Singh’s faint pleas for help.
“The door was broken down, so the response team could enter. The entire house was ransacked. We found the victim in his bedroom. He was covered in blood, and his head was swollen. We stabilised him before taking him to the hospital.”