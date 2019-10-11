Son of Phoenix pensioner killed in home invasion wants justice









Chandraka Singh. Picture: Supplied Durban - THE son of a Phoenix pensioner, who was beaten and tied up during a house robbery, is praying the killers are caught. Chandraka Singh, 68, of Rydalvale, who lived alone, was found lying in the bedroom a week ago. His hands and feet were bound with an extension cord. The grandfather of four sustained a cut to the mouth, cuts to both his ankles, a broken rib, and injuries to his body. Gareth Naidoo, a spokesperson for the private security company KZN VIP Security, said officers responded after neighbours alerted them. They heard Singh’s faint pleas for help. “The door was broken down, so the response team could enter. The entire house was ransacked. We found the victim in his bedroom. He was covered in blood, and his head was swollen. We stabilised him before taking him to the hospital.”

Singh succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

His son, Ashley, said: “Being an elderly person, his body was weak and he could not recover from the beating. It is with great sadness that my father had to leave this world in this way. He was brutally assaulted and beaten up by sick and merciless monsters. I want the community and the police to work together to bring the culprits to book, so this does not happen to anyone else.”

Ashley described his father as “an innocent pensioner”.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of murder and house robbery was opened.

No arrests had been made.

