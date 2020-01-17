Southside FM expected to hit the airwaves in April









File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives Durban - AFTER a decade-long fight, Southside FM Radio has finally received a frequency. The station is expected to be operational in April. In 2011, Southside FM Radio was granted a five-year community radio licence by the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa). However, the licence was never issued because they had not obtained a frequency. Sally Padayachie, the chairperson of the group that lobbied for the station, said representations were made to Icasa last year. Last month, Southside FM obtained the frequency 107.2 FM.

She said years of hard work finally paid off.

“My late husband, Roy Padayachie, who was the minister of public service and administration, wanted the project to get off the ground. But he later died (in 2012).

“It has been a difficult journey and we tried all avenues and just when we thought we exhausted all avenues, we were given the frequency. We were absolutely delighted.”

The station is backed by political activist Swaminathan Gounden, cultural leader Balan Gounden and journalist Subry Govender.

She said the station would be proudly South African.

“It will cater to everyone and it will work to bridge the gap between racial groups and improve social cohesion, so watch this space.”

The frequency will cover the Durban CBD, Chatsworth, Phoenix, Verulam, Tongaat, Stanger, Amanzimtoti, Umkomaas, Umzinto, Port Shepstone, Kloof, Pinetown, Hammarsdale, Newlands East, Mount Edgecombe and KwaMashu.

According to Padayachie, the station will be based in Musgrave Road.

“We will finalise negotiations with Sentech for the transmission of our radio station soon and we plan to utilise the internet to broadcast to areas not covered by the 107.2 FM frequency.”

She said the board would recruit and train presenters, DJs and other personnel.

Padayachie added that although Southside FM Radio was a non-profit organisation, it would aim to be self-sufficient through the sales of advertisements.

“Our goal is to facilitate communication between the different language groups and to assist in the nation-building unifying process.

“This goal is an authentic expression of the unity in our diversity.

“The board wants to further emphasise that Southside’s objectives as a cultural radio station will be to be authentic and to make available South Indian musical culture, and to provide programmes aimed at informing, entertaining, educating, empowering and uplifting the community.

“We also want to inspire the development of local music and the co-operation, interaction, communication and understanding within and between local artists of all colour and denomination.”

