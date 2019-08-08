Durban - MORE questions than answers have arisen around a housing complex being built on a sportsfield in Phoenix. Parents keen on using sport as a medium to keep their children away from the scourge of drugs, said they felt helpless after their sole sportsfield, in Trenance Manor, was taken over for housing.

They are now demanding answers from eThekwini Municipality as to why the area’s only green space has been put to other use.

The land, in Royal Manor Road, was recently levelled and is being prepared to make way for “luxury two to three-bedroom modern units” that are priced from R675000.

On the outskirts of the ground, is an artist’s impression of the gated residential complex. It is owned by NDC Developers.

A businessman, who claimed to be the spokesperson for the developers, said there was a thriving market for gated complexes in the suburb. The waiting list in this area, he said, was about 2000.

Residents, who declined to be named, are adamant they don’t want their neighbourhood turned into a concrete jungle.

“For more than 25 years, children and adults have been using this field for training and sports tournaments,” said a 66-year-old father of two.

“When we saw the construction workers and bulldozers a month ago, we questioned them and we were told about the housing project. A few days later, the advertising boards went up.”

The resident said they approached the local councillor and the city’s town planning department.

They were informed that inspectors had approved the sale as the ground was not in use.

But the retired plumber believes the sale was not above board.

“They should have held a community meeting to discuss this. We have three drug dens in the area and parents have encouraged their children to play sports to keep them away from these evils. What will happen now?” he asked.

A fellow resident and soccer referee said almost every field and playlot in Phoenix was taken over for housing developments.

“We understand there is a need for housing, but why take our recreational areas? I coach children on those grounds and we have held tournaments there.”

The 71-year-old added that the grounds were also used for religious gatherings, including kavady.

A retired lifesaver added: “These property developers must be investigated. It is the city’s responsibility to provide sporting facilities to communities and they are not delivering. Every bit of vacant land in Phoenix is taken for housing. This does not happen in communities like Westville, uMhlanga and Durban North.”

Businessman Mervyn Reddy said he was assisting with the sale of the homes.

Reddy is also chairman of the Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee in the ward.

“I received complaints from residents that suspicious-looking people were often on the grounds, which was not being used. Their concerns were raised at a committee meeting and the issue about using the land for housing developments was discussed. The matter was referred to the municipality and officials from the city inspected the area. They confirmed residents were not using the ground for sport and that it was suitable for housing.”

Pillay said a letter, notifying residents about the housing project, was issued.

“We only had two objections, with the majority agreeing to the project.”

He said that, in addition to the gated estate, the developers were also building a community centre that would be open to the residents.

“As a committee member, I locate spaces that can be used for housing. I currently have 2000 residents waiting to purchase and rent homes in the area. For this development alone, I have a waiting list of 500.”

Reddy said, post-apartheid, there have not been housing developments in Phoenix.

“The vacant land and unused sportsfields have become either a dumping ground, or a haven for criminals and drug addicts. I have pushed for these areas to be demarcated for housing, as long as we do not have rational objections from the public.”

He said he put a stop to development in areas where sports grounds were being used.

“There is more than one property development company building homes in Phoenix because there is a market. These developers are building luxury homes in gated complexes, offering safety and security, and this appeals to residents.”

He said those earning in the low-income bracket are provided with rental homes or flats.

“There is also a project in the pipeline looking at building low-cost housing for residents. Residents need to understand there is a bigger picture for these projects.”

The eThekwini Municipality did not respond to questions on the tender process.

POST