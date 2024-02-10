Stars: Sometimes you can be gullible

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) You are on fire this month. You will find yourself feeling driven to get things done. Finding your inner peace will take priority. Having a firm and frank conversation with someone you love is on the cards. Love is going to feel magical. Highs: Adventure. Lows: Questioning your future.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) Things feel like they are not moving. It’s time to refresh your thought patterns and not be as stubborn. Trust your intuition. An old lover is on your mind. It won’t work. Finances need your attention. Highs: Breaking free emotionally. Lows: Repeating toxic behaviour.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) This is going to be a great month for you. You will feel so loved. You have so many wonderful people around you. Sometimes you can be gullible. Be careful. Highs: Feeling safe in love. Lows: Questioning friendship.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) You are caring and giving. Your turn will come. Mercury and Saturn are coming together and you will feel an amazing drive to achieve your goals both in love and work. Highs: A new desire to get things done. Lows: Forgiving toxic people.

LEO (July 23 – August 22) Mercury is sending some good “juju” your way. This is a time when communication in love needs your attention. Be mindful with your words. Romance is your thing. Put your energy into it. Highs: Embracing change. Lows: Temper tantrums.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22) If you are planning to study, this month, you need to create structure. Love is going to need you to open up. Hiding your emotions in both work and play is unhealthy. Highs: Feeling appreciated. Lows: Family conflict.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) If you are single, a new love looks like it’s heading your way. If you are in a relationship, fun and letting your guard down is required. Finances are going to stabilise. Highs: Healthy balance. Lows: Ignoring self-care.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) If you are in a relationship, focus on your partner. Romance has had you on a rocky road. You have huge goals and this month sees you starting to achieve them. Highs: Singles will attract love. Lows: Mental exhaustion.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) This month promises great opportunities both personally and professionally. Avoid confrontation. Focus on your goals. Highs: Awakened ambition. Lows: Living in the past.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) Mercury and Neptune recently connected, and the energy from there will be really good for you. Stand up for what you believe in. Trust you are good enough. Highs: Finding love if you are single. Lows: Over-nurturing your partner.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) You have so many great things waiting for you this year. Focus on that. You have such mixed feelings and emotions. This is going to be your year. Highs: New opportunities professionally. Lows: Procrastination.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) It’s time to stop sitting on the fence and make a decision. You are a mini powerhouse. Certain things have upset you recently. Let that go. If you are single, say yes to love. Highs: Starting over again. Lows: Feeling stuck and trapped.