'Stolen' infrastructure worth R1.5 million found in illegal scrapyard

The owner of an “illegal scrapyard” operating in the Silverglen Nature Reserve was arrested and charged for being in possession of stripped train doors, electronic scales, burnt copper, water meters and ammunition worth R1.5 million Juston Clement Govender, 35, was arrested last Tuesday by members of the Economic Infrastructure Task Team. The task team provides a new policing approach to address extortion related crimes and violence at economic and construction sites.

Govender appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court last Wednesday and was released on R3 000 bail. Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, a provincial police spokesperson, said Govender was charged for tampering with essential infrastructure, being in possession of suspected stolen property, receiving stolen property, and being in unlawful possession of ammunition. Items found on the premises. Captain Carmen Rhynes, eThekwini District police spokesperson, said 400kg of stripped aluminium coach train doors, seven electronic scales, 44.78kg burnt copper and 17.8kg of water meters were found in Govender’s "illegal scrapyard".

She said the estimated replacement value of the items amounted to about R1.5 million. “When members received information from SAPS Crime Intelligence on a scrap yard in the Chatsworth (Silverglen) Nature Reserve area that was storing stolen infrastructure items, they immediately proceeded to the premises,” she said. Juston Clement Govender "A compliance inspection was conducted according to terms of the Second Hand Goods Act 6 of 2009. Whilst doing so, members established that the business was trading illegally, and a proper search was further conducted. Upon searching the house, several items were recovered regarding infrastructure, which the scrap yard owner could not account for."

She said ammunition was also recovered, which the owner could also not account for. Shaun Hammond, chairperson of the Silverglen Conservancy, said for years the conservancy and residents from Silverglen had warned authorities about a scrap dealer operating in the reserve. “There were lots of drug addicts coming in with scrap, copper pipes and other items. The suspect was issued with a warning from police," said Hammond.