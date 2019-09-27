Support for Hindu political party







Durban - A GROUP of concerned Hindus have banded together to establish a political party and among their priorities is campaigning for Diwali to be made a public holiday. The Hindu Unity Movement’s (HUM) spokesperson, Jayraj Bachu, said the decision was “met with resounding public support after years of waning Indian political representation”. The HUM now awaits feedback about its registration as a municipal party with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). The party aims to provide a voice for Hindus throughout the various tiers of government. This week, Bachu, a former ANC ward councillor, said the 12-member executive committee, which he is part of, would be announced next month.





He added that they were confident the IEC would approve the application.

They registered as a municipal party with aspirations to contest the local government elections in 2021 and the national elections in 2024.

To register as a municipal party, they were required to submit a completed application, a copy of the party’s constitution, a deed of foundation signed by 100 registered voters who support the founding of the party, two sets of party emblems, a R200 registration fee, and place a notice in a local newspaper which must be submitted as proof.

Bachu said the party strived to uplift the Hindu community and provide them a voice - something he believed was lacking despite the presence of the Minority Front (MF) and Democratic Liberal Front.

As a fledgling party, Bachu said their supporters offered to build HUM awareness at a grassroots level.

“Considering that Hindus constituted a majority of the Indian population for almost 160 years, we needed a Hindu political party just like the other religions. We have been overwhelmed by the support and are in the process of developing membership cards that would reflect the number of supporters.”

He said there were a multitude of challenges the Hindu community faced and this included Diwali being declared a national holiday.

“We need an 1860 monument, religious sites, and more cultural grants offered by the government.”

Bachu added that the discriminatory nature of affirmative action toward Indians was also concerning.

“Indians are affected the most by affirmative action. Our children are denied jobs in government and the private sector. A majority of our kids are even barred from universities because of the quota system.”

He said land invasion and the proliferation of informal settlements mainly in Indian areas were concerning.

“We also have one of the biggest housing projects in the country on our doorstep in Cornubia, yet our communities have hardly benefited from it.”

Bachu said the community was often overlooked and “virtually none” of the other political parties stood or offered support.

“As Hindus, we respect all religions, cultures, and regard all beings as equal children of one God and believe in the dignity and divinity of all human beings.”

When asked why voters should choose them, Bachu said that since the former leader of the MF, Amichand Rajbansi, died the party became weak.

He believed the Indian community deserved a new voice.

“We are a young, vibrant and strong party and, as our name suggests, we are united and respect all political parties in our democracy. Every party has a role to play and its constituents to serve, and so do we.”

In order for the HUM to survive, it would require unflinching support of the Hindu community or to spread its wings and gain the support of non-Hindu voters.

“If we win municipal, provincial and national seats, we will serve all the people, regardless of whether they voted for us or not.”

According to the 2015 General Household Survey, Hindus made up 0.9% of the South African population and 3.3% of KwaZulu-Natal’s population.

Statistics South Africa said there were 438 103 Hindus living in KZN, according to their 2016 Community Survey.

It was also not guaranteed that they are all registered voters.

