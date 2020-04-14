Survivor in Durban flat fire charged with drug possession

Durban - The survivor of a Durban flat fire has been charged with possession of drugs and made his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court today. According to KZN police spokesperson, Captain Captain Nqobile Gwala, the 37-year-old, believed to be a doctor, was allegedly found with crystal meth after he was rescued from a flat that caught alight on Durban beachfront on Monday morning. Another person Yusuf Asmal, 44, a doctor at Addington Hospital, was found dead in the shower. Fire Department divisional commander Nkulumo Dube said the 37-year-old had sustained a stab wound to his right shoulder. Dube said details surrounding the stab wound were subject to SAPS investigation.

Meanwhile Dube said Asmal was found dead in the shower.

He said while 75 percent of the flat had been burnt, the fire did not reach the bathroom.

"The deceased did not have any visible burn wounds and could have died from smoke inhalation, but that is yet to be confirmed," concluded Dube.

Family spokesperson Yusuf Moolla described Asmal's death as tragic.

He said his three young children were traumatised following the death of their father, describing the doctor as a " remarkable person".

"Tributes have been pouring in from childhood friends to medical interns that worked under him. He touched the hearts of many. For me, I have lost an elder brother and its devastating," said Moolla.

Asmal was laid to rest on Monday evening.

Gwala said an inquest docket had been opened with regard to Asmal's death.

POST