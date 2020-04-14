The PostCommunity News
One person survived and another person died in a flat fire on Durban's North Beach on Monday. Picture: Control KZN Province
Survivor in Durban's beachfront flat fire had stab wound

By Jolene Marriah-Maharaj Time of article published 1h ago

Durban – The person who was rescued from a fire at a flat in North Beach sustained a stab wound to his right shoulder, authorities confirmed on Tuesday. 
According to  Nkulumo Dube, eThekwini Fire Department divisional commander, they received a call about the fire at around 7:17am on Monday and responded within minutes. 

"When we arrived on scene, we found smoke coming out of the building and a man standing on the balcony. 

"We immediately used the turn table ladder and rescued the victim within minutes. He had sustained a stab wound to his right arm."

He said information surrounding the stab wound would be determined by SAPS. 

Dube said they immediately extinguished he fire and then found a dead man in the bathroom. 

He said while 75%of the flat had been burnt, there was no fire damage to the bathroom. 

"The victim had been showering and had sustained no visible burn injuries. He could have died of smoke inhalation but that is still unconfirmed at this stage."

KZN police spokesperson  Captain Nqobile Gwala  said a 44-year-old man was declared dead at the scene while the other person sustained injuries – a stab wound – on the right arm shoulder. 

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. An inquest docket has been opened for investigation at Durban Central SAPS."

Earlier today tributes poured in for the deceased, a doctor named  Yusuf Asmal.

Asmal, a 44-year-old father of three, who worked at Addington Hospital in Durban,  was described as a tireless worker who went the extra mile for his patients. 

