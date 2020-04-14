Survivor in Durban's beachfront flat fire had stab wound





According to Nkulumo Dube, eThekwini Fire Department divisional commander, they received a call about the fire at around 7:17am on Monday and responded within minutes.





"When we arrived on scene, we found smoke coming out of the building and a man standing on the balcony.





"We immediately used the turn table ladder and rescued the victim within minutes. He had sustained a stab wound to his right arm."





He said information surrounding the stab wound would be determined by SAPS.





Dube said they immediately extinguished he fire and then found a dead man in the bathroom.





He said while 75%of the flat had been burnt, there was no fire damage to the bathroom.





"The victim had been showering and had sustained no visible burn injuries. He could have died of smoke inhalation but that is still unconfirmed at this stage."





KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a 44-year-old man was declared dead at the scene while the other person sustained injuries – a stab wound – on the right arm shoulder.