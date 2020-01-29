Durban - Yaseen Sheik Mohamed, who was arrested in a R1 million raid on a drug lab in Umhlanga this week, was out on bail for another drug case.
The 54-year-old, who was arrested on Tuesday evening, made a first appearance in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
Mohamed is charged with dealing and possession of drugs. He has been remanded in police custody until his next court appearance on February 6, according to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.
Mohamed is expected to apply for bail at that hearing.
Mhlongo said Mohamed is currently out on R40 000 bail following his arrest in December in connection with a R1,5 million drug bust at an upmarket apartment - also in Umhlanga.