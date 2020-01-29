Suspect in R1 million drug bust was out on bail - Hawks









Durban - Yaseen Sheik Mohamed, who was arrested in a R1 million raid on a drug lab in Umhlanga this week, was out on bail for another drug case. The 54-year-old, who was arrested on Tuesday evening, made a first appearance in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. Mohamed is charged with dealing and possession of drugs. He has been remanded in police custody until his next court appearance on February 6, according to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo. Mohamed is expected to apply for bail at that hearing. Mhlongo said Mohamed is currently out on R40 000 bail following his arrest in December in connection with a R1,5 million drug bust at an upmarket apartment - also in Umhlanga.

In the December bust, police were acting on a tip-off and discovered a drug lab operating in the upmarket Ridgeton Towers in Aurora Drive and arrested Mohamed.

Police found mandrax and heroin to the street value of R1.5 million. Drug-manufacturing machinery, paraphernalia, packaging and about R100 000 in cash was also seized.

This week, Hawks members attached to the Durban Serious Organised Crime (SANEB) and Crime Intelligence (CIG) units pounced on Mohamed, again after being tipped off.

They found 15 136 heroin tablets, 2.6 kilograms of heroin powder, 2669 mandrax tablets and empty capsules with a street value of approximately R1 million.

At the weekend a notorious Phoenix drug kingpin and his wife were among three people arrested for drug dealing.

Police had conducted an operation which resulted in the arrest of three people, aged 27 to 36.

The total value of the exhibits recovered is estimated at R430 000

