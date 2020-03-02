Suspect in Tongaat murder nabbed at his parents home

Durban - The KwaZulu Natal police commissioner has urged people not to resort to violence when dealing with domestic issues but rather seek professional help. This follows the murder of a Tongaat woman on Sunday morning. The 31-year-old woman was stabbed several times and died on scene. On Monday morning police confirmed that a 28-year-old suspect was arrested and charged for murder. He is expected to make a first appearance in the Verulam Magistrate's Court. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele it is alleged that a member of the community told the police that he heard the woman screaming for help and went to investigate.

"When he got to the house he stumbled into a man known to the victim who was aggressive and pushed him before fleeing the scene in his vehicle," said Mbele.

She added: "Police instantly activated various role players including surrounding police stations to investigate and trace the suspect.

"A full description of the vehicle and suspect was issued. Police launched an operation and the suspect was arrested by the Rapid Response Team at his parent’s home in KwaDukuza.

"The suspect was arrested for murder and is detained in police custody pending further investigation."

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula condemned the murder in the strongest terms and appealed to the community not to resort to violence when dealing with domestic issues and urged citizens to seek help from professionals.

Jula praised police for their co-operation and quick response that led to the arrest of the suspect.

Pictures of both the deceased and the suspect have been circulating on social media.

