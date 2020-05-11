Suspects nabbed with R1.7 million dagga headed for Cape Town from Durban

Durban - Five suspects are due to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court following a R1.7 million dagga bust on Saturday night.

KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said police officers from various police units in Pietermaritzburg and a security company embarked on an intelligence driven operation targeting suspects who were intending to transport dagga to Cape Town.

"The information was operationalised at a business premises on Edison Road in Mkondeni where the team kept surveillance on a truck that was used to transport the dagga. Police observed five suspects loading dagga into the truck and pounced on the premises. All five suspects aged between 21 and 45 were placed under arrest."

Naicker said 57 bags of dagga, with each bag weighing between 30 to 40 kilograms, were seized by police.

Five suspects have been charged after police found dagga worth R1.7 million being loaded into a truck headed for Cape Town. Picture: SAPS





"The street value of the dagga that was seized is estimated at R1.7 million. A case for possession of dagga was opened at the Alexandra Road police station for further investigation."

He said the suspects are expected to appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on Monday.