Picture: Facebook Durban - A grocery store manager is facing disciplinary action after an employee accused him of racism and ill-treatment. Last month, Sphakadoh Sphakah Marazoh, who worked at the receiving department at Take n Pay, posted on Facebook about the poor working conditions he endured and the ill-treatment he was subjected to by his manager at Take n Pay’s branch in Westcliff, Chatsworth. The post was accompanied by a picture of the manager at his desk. Marazoh said he worked in the cold rooms for four years without a jacket or protective gear and that management only employed African people for this job. Marazoh said that when he asked the manager for a protective uniform, he and other employees were ignored.

He further claimed that when he tried use his own jacket, the manager instructed him to leave it at the parcel counter as it was not allowed.

Marazoh wrote that the manager was racist towards him and other African employees, and used the K-word to refer to them.

Marazoh also accused the man of stealing returned stock and buying returned stock from the drivers.

Marazoh has since left the position.

After his post, Take n Pay released a statement on its Facebook page.

It said the company took any kind of injustice to customers or staff seriously.

“We wish to ensure everyone that once fully investigated, we will act with purpose to ensure our staff and our customers never suffer any of the alleged actions posted.

“The management of the Take n Pay group are all deployed in engaging with personnel and assure all our stakeholders that any form of injustice to any person will be dealt with swiftly. Our hearts remain dedicated to building a business that is a light in our beautiful country.”

Last week, the EFF saw Marazoh’s post and intervened.

Vusi Khoza, the party’s KZN provincial chairperson and MPL, said they met with Take n Pay’s management on Saturday.

“The management committed to resolving the issues raised by Sphakadoh.

“The manager in question is now suspended pending a disciplinary process.”

Khoza said there were certain members of the Indian community who were still racist towards black Africans.

“It is not right for another person to be subjected to ill-treatment and derogatory words.

“In South Africa, we still have companies that don’t respect labour laws. Personal protective gear is essential and it should be provided to staff.”

He added some companies did not give their staff lunch breaks or overtime pay. “In most cases, it is the African community that is affected. Employers don’t respect African people.”

Marazoh has since removed the post from his page.

Take n Pay did not comment to questions.

