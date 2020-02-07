Tamil community 'robbed' of millions









File image: IOL Durban - THE Tamil community should have benefited from a 2004 empowerment transaction that came about as a result of the sale of Telkom shares. This is evident from information released by Karolia Jeena Inc - the auditor who oversaw the transaction. The KwaZulu-Natal Tamil Business Forum motivated to be allocated shares on behalf of the Tamil community. To do so, it set up a private company called Four Arrows Investments 187 (Pty) Ltd. Four Arrows later changed its name to the SA Tamil Nadu Investment Company. On October 6, 2010, the SA Tamil Nadu Investment Company was paid out R910 086.74.

According to the bid document:

-The shareholders would be individual members of the Tamil community who would participate through companies or family trusts.

-The forum is the business wing of the KZN Tamil Federation.

-The federation has 700 000 individuals of the “Tamil faith” who are associated with the organisation directly or indirectly.

-The federation has 49 other Tamil organisations, being religious, educational and cultural groups.

-The federation would receive 10% of the money, which would be used for the benefit of the greater Tamil community in KZN.

-The other 90% would go to 88 individuals, directly or indirectly.

The bid document named the following people as directors:

-Bala Naidoo (a director in the SA Police Services, a past president of the KZN Tamil Federation and the chairperson of the KZN Tamil Business Forum

-Morgan Odayar (an executive of the forum, executive of the Merebank Tamil School Society and a businessman)

-Sagie Moodley (executive of the KZN Tamil Business Forum and a businessman)

-Jayce Nair (executive and secretary of the KZN Tamil Business Forum and an accountant).

-Morgan Govender (executive of the KZN Tamil Business Forum and a businessman)

However, when the SA Tamil Nadu Investment Company came into being, the names of only two directors were reflected on records.

They were Odayar and Moodley. The company has since been deregistered.

At the time monies were paid out in 2010, the SA Tamil Nadu Investment Company indicated to the auditors that the monies would be distributed as follows:

-KZN Tamil Federation 25%

-The Amma Trust 10%

-Morgan Govender 3%

-Morgan Odayar 4%

-N Nalliah 7%

-A Moodley 3%

-Force 500 Investments 10%

-Born Free Investments 274 38%

Only the KZN Tamil Federation has confirmed it received a 25% share.

However, Richard Govender, the president of the KZNTF, refused to elaborate on how much the 25% share was, when it was paid, or into which bank account.

Some, like Jayce Nair and Morgan Govender, denied any knowledge of the deal or of receiving any money whatsoever.

Nair said he was never a director in the company.

The other individuals would not comment or could not be contacted at the time of going to press.

The POST is still in the process of establishing the trustees and beneficiaries of the Amma Trust as well as the directors and shareholders of the Force 500 Investments and Born Free Investments.

In a joint statement, Nadasen and Moodley confirmed that they were former directors of Four Arrows Investment 187 (Pty) Ltd (“the Company”).

“The Company was formed by the KZN Tamil Federation Business Forum as a special-purpose vehicle for the Telkom SPV Investment Consortium (“Empowerment Transaction”).”

Nadasen and Moodley said they initially intended to change the name of the Company to KZN Tamil Empowerment Company (Pty) Ltd. However, the name of the Company was changed to SA Tamil Nadu Investment Company (Pty) Ltd.

They said Bala Naidoo was never a director of the Company.

“The Company made an application to be a beneficiary of the Empowerment Transaction as a business forum. The Company was not the only applicant, as other business forums made applications and were granted benefits under this Empowerment Transaction.”

As part of its application, Nadasen and Moodley said the Company nominated the Tamil Federation of KZN as a 10% beneficiary if its application was successful.

“The Company never nominated the SATF to receive any benefit. The Company was successful in its application, which resulted in it being a beneficiary of the Empowerment Transaction to the value of R910 086.74.”

They said a decision by the various shareholders and directors of the Company was taken to voluntarily increase the KZNTF’s benefit from 10% to 25%.

“The KZNTF previously confirmed to the POST that it received its full benefit of 25% from the Company. The remaining 75% was distributed to the various shareholders of the Company in proportion to their shareholding.”

Nadasen and Moodley said as directors of the Company, they could not direct how the various shareholders utilised the remaining 75% benefit, which was an empowerment transaction for a business forum.

“Once again, this applied to the other business forums that received similar benefits under the Empowerment Transaction.

“Whilst certain individuals continue to make unfounded defamatory allegations, we will not be making any further comments as we consider this matter closed, having once again set the record straight regarding the Empowerment Transaction with several business forums.”

Meanwhile, Premi Govender, deputy president of the SATF, said Radha Pillay had resigned because of a difference of opinion.

Pillay, who was the president, felt the matter of the missing millions was thoroughly investigated.

“We are doing our own inquiry and will respond as soon as we are ready.”

POST