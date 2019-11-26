Technician charged with rape of teen at Chatsmed hospital back in the dock









File picture: Pexels Durban - An EEG technician charged with the rape of an teenage in-patient at Chatsmed Hospital made his first appearance in the Durban Regional Court today. The man who cannot be named until he pleads, because he faces a rape charge, appeared briefly in court and the case was postponed to February next year for further investigation. His bail of R3 000 was extended. The 22-year-old man who lives in Phoenix is alleged to have been attending to the 17-year-old patient in August when he allegedly drew the curtains and raped her. The minor who was allegedly alone in the ward at the time reported the matter to police.

As part of his bail conditions the man is not allowed to see a patient unchaperoned and has to inform the investigating officer every time he sees a patient.

Musa Madonsela, the hospital manager at Life Chatsmed Hospital, said they were disturbed and saddened by the alleged sexual assault.

“Our absolute priority at all times is the well-being and safety of our patients, our employees, and all others associated with our facilities. We are, therefore, very concerned that an incident of this nature took place in our hospital.

“At the time the incident was reported to us, our sympathies went out to the patient and her family and we remain available to the patient for any further support that may be required.”

On Monday, South Africa began observing the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children.

President Cyril Ramaphosa described the violence against women and children a shame on South Africa and a betrayal of African values.

POST