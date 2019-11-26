Durban - An EEG technician charged with the rape of an teenage in-patient at Chatsmed Hospital made his first appearance in the Durban Regional Court today.
The man who cannot be named until he pleads, because he faces a rape charge, appeared briefly in court and the case was postponed to February next year for further investigation.
His bail of R3 000 was extended.
The 22-year-old man who lives in Phoenix is alleged to have been attending to the 17-year-old patient in August when he allegedly drew the curtains and raped her.
The minor who was allegedly alone in the ward at the time reported the matter to police.