'Teddy Mafia' appears in court for unlicensed firearms, neighbour nabbed for drugs

Durban - Yaganathan Pillay also known as Teddy Mafia appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court today for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Pillay, 62, and Jerome Pillay, 30, were arrested by multi-disciplinary intelligence driven operation on Thursday evening. Jerome has been charged for alleged drug possession. KZN police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said the arrests were latest breakthrough with regards to rivalry between gangs and drug turf war in Chatsworth. Police raided Yaganathan's home in Taurus Street, Shallcross.

Naicker said four firearms which included a rifle; shotgun; pistol and revolver were recovered.

"Two of the firearms were licenced and were seized by investigators for further analysis."



In addition police also seized almost R700 000 in cash as well as gold and silver coins estimated to be valued at R250 000.

Five cellphones were also confiscated.

Naicker said all firearms would undergo a ballistic tests to establish if they were used during the commission of any crimes.



Meanwhile another operation was simultaneously conducted on a flat opposite in Table Mountain Road where drugs were suspected to have been stored and police arrested Jerome Pillay and charged him for possession.

"Police officers seized heroin, mandrax and ecstasy valued at over R240 000 at the flat.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended all the dedicated police officers who were involved in this latest operation.

"We will not allow drug dealers to operate with impunity in this province and they will continue to feel the wrath of law enforcement in the days to come. This operation was as a result of intelligence gathered implicating certain individuals to be behind these attacks and counter attacks that have been taking place. A search warrant was obtained following this process which enabled police to pounce on those implicated in our investigations," said Jula.

