'Teddy Mafia's' relative killed in drive-by shooting in Northdene

Yaganathan Pillay aka Teddy Mafia confirmed that his wife's cousin Joseph Anthony known as 'Lucky' was killed in a drive-by shooting in Northdene.

On March 13, Pillay's son Devendren Lionel Pillay, 32, and Claudene Rampersad, 32, both died following a drive by shooting in Shallcross. Durban - Two weeks after his son was killed in a drive-by shooting, Teddy Mafia said another relative was also killed earlier today in a drive-by shooting.

Speaking about today's incident, Pillay said Anthony had been on his way to drop of his wife at her place of work, when they came under fire at the entrance of Northdene by suspects driving a black BMW.





He said Anthony died at the scene while his wife was critical in hospital.





"I heard she sustained about six bullet wounds."





Pillay described Anthony, a father of four, as a 'good guy'.





He said he did not know the motive behind the shooting.





Pillay is no stranger to controversy for his alleged drug dealing.

Speaking about his son's death two weeks on, Pillay said there were still no police developments.





He confirmed that they were living in fear since the incident and had employed a security guard outside their modest Shallcross home.





Shortly after his son's murder Pillay told POST that his son had received threatening messages on his cellphone saying ‘you’re next’ which he had planned on showing to the police.





Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed a case of murder was being investigated by Malvern SAPS.

"It is alleged today at 08:50, two unknown suspects opened fire at the two people that were in a vehicle on Ridge Road in Malvern. A 40-year-old driver sustained injuries and he was declared dead at the scene. The passenger sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital for medical attention. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage." POST