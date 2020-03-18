'Teddy Mafia's' son received threats before being gunned down

Durban - Days before he was gunned down, a Shallcross father allegedly received threatening messages on his cellphone. Last week, trucking businessman Devendren Lionel Pillay, 38, known as Bigz, was hit multiple times in a drive-by shooting while standing with friends on Alpine Drive. He was rushed to Chatsmead Hospital where he died. Claudene Rampersad, who was with him at the time, was also wounded and rushed to RK Khan Hospital where she later died. Colonel Thembeka Mbele, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said charges of murder were being investigated by Chatsworth police following the incident.

She said no arrests had been made to date.

Pillay was the son of Yaganathan Pillay, also known as Teddy Mafia, who is no stranger to controversy for his alleged drug dealing.

Yaganathan said the family found threatening messages on his son’s phone which they intended to show to the police.

“The messages were saying ‘you’re next’, and it was worrying because recently, my nephew was also killed, and his killers have not yet been found.”

Yaganathan said Pillay went to the bank on Thursday to transfer money into his business account to buy fuel. On the way back, he stopped to chat with friends.

“Apparently, the car with four men passed them and turned back. That’s when the bullets started flying.”

Pillay's funeral took place on Saturday.

The Sunday Tribune reported thick gold chains, gold bracelets, Mafia-style signet rings and dark sunglasses were the order of the day.

Taurus Street was closed to motorists as white tents were erected in the middle of the road to accommodate the funeral service.Armed guards were also present.

