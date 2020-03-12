Teen among suspects arrested for strangling and hijacking e-hailing driver

Durban - Police have arrested six people who allegedly strangled a e-hailing driver before hijacking him. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele the incident took place on March 11 at around 18:15pm. Mbele said the e-hailing driver had fetched three males from Field Street in Durban and was headed towards AA section in Umlazi. "When he reached their destination in Umlazi AA Section he was strangled by one of the suspects while the other pointed a firearm forcing him to lie down. "They robbed him of his vehicle, cellphones and he was dropped at P Section."

Mbele said a case of carjacking was opened.

The Bhekithemba and Umlazi Trio Task acted on information with regards to the hijacked vehicle hidden at Z Section in Umlazi.

"They proceeded to the said place and the vehicle was recovered. The team worked the entire night searching for the suspects involved in the matter. The investigation led the team to M Section where a total of six suspects were arrested.

"They were found in possession of the complainant’s cellphone as well as vehicle keys."

Mbele said the initial investigation conducted at the scene revealed that the same group of suspects were positively linked to another hijacking case where an e-hailing driver was robbed of his vehicle by three armed suspects at AA Section on March 5, 2020.

"The suspects will be profiled to check if they are linked to other carjacking cases reported in Umlazi and surrounding areas. All six suspects aged between 16 and 23 are expected to appear in court soon," said Mbele.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the team for the arrest of the suspects. “The suspects will be profiled to check if they are linked to other carjacking cases,” he said.

